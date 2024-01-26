ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of ZFOXW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. ZeroFox has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZeroFox stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 249,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

