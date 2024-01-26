Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Amy Taylor Sells 11,848 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $20,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,776.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Amy Taylor purchased 11,700 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $24,687.00.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.58. 57,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zevia PBC by 369.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zevia PBC by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 283,404 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Zevia PBC by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 112,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 317,041 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

