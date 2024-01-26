Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in January

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,900 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 3,056,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 851.7 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

