ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

