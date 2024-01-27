111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
111 Stock Performance
Shares of YI stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.
About 111
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
