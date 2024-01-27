111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

111 Stock Performance

Shares of YI stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

About 111

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 111 by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 111 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

See Also

