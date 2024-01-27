11,802 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 267,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $2,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

