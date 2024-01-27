13,694 Shares in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Oil-Dri Co. of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3,386.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 4.7 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $70,951.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also

