23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $28,140.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $934,654.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

23andMe Stock Up 0.9 %

ME traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 2,562,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,207. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $358.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 15.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

