2,655 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.