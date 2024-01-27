3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

