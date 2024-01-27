4,338 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.69%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

