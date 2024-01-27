5,463 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

