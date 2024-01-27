583 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.49. 1,686,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

