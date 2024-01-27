5,868 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Shares of SN stock opened at 50.65 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 48.96.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

