6,255 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,292,000 after buying an additional 1,804,718 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,066,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 711,039 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $64.31 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $141,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,901 shares of company stock worth $6,121,873 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

