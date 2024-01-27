673 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 673 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after acquiring an additional 196,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 829,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 563,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,550. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.