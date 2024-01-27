862 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 133,237 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

