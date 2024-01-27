885 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 0.9 %

VST stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

