A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 8,809 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 402,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,384. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 857,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 626.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

