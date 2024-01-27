AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,951,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 975.6 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:VOLVF opened at C$24.36 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.80.
About AB Volvo (publ)
