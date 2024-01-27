AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,951,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 975.6 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:VOLVF opened at C$24.36 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.80.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

