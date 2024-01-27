Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Shares of Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($20.33) and traded as low as GBX 1,575 ($20.01). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.33), with a volume of 83,347 shares trading hands.
Abbey Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,600 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,600. The company has a market capitalization of £334.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79.
Abbey Company Profile
Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.
