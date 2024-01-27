Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $84.24 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

