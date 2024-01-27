abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading 1.3% Higher

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.90 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.72). Approximately 1,231,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,157,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £233.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.00, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.60.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

