Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 89.6% in January

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 960,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Absci by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Absci Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.71 on Friday. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.