Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 131.0% in January

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

