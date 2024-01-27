Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aclarion Trading Up 52.3 %
NASDAQ:ACON opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $37.92.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
