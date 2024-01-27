Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aclarion Trading Up 52.3 %

NASDAQ:ACON opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,497 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

