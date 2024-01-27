Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $23.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRS. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

