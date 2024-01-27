Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,092,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

