Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
