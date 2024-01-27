Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. 43,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Active Dividend Stock ETF Trading Down 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

