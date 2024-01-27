Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NYSE:AYI traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.10. The company had a trading volume of 360,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,369. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $242.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.88.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

