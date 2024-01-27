Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,857.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,857.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.07. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

