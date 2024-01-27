Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adbri Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBCF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Adbri has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adbri from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

