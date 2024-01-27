Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 134.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 194,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

