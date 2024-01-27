Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Adeia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the third quarter worth $326,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Adeia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adeia news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of Adeia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $12.72.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADEA

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.