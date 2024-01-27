ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in January

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ADF Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ADFJF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

