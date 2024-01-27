Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 3,125,000 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adicet Bio Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of ACET stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 706,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.52.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
