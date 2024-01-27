Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 788 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $601.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

