Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,191 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %
Adobe stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.76.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
