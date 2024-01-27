ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.97.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.