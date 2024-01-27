ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 951,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,684,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 108,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after buying an additional 875,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

