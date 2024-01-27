Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

