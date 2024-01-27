AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CL King cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASIX

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.