Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADZN. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Shares of CVE ADZN remained flat at C$0.27 on Friday. 265,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,038. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$50.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

