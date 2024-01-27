AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.34. 343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 9.47% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.