Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 6.2 %

AEMD opened at $1.80 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

