Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AFMD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed
Affimed Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.06. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.