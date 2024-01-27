African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Update

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
