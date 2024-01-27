Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 288.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

