Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 288.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Aftermath Silver
