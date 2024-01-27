ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

