AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Cybele Negris Acquires 3,265 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris purchased 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.64 per share, with a total value of C$24,944.60.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF.B stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.62. 58,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,361. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.44. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.20.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

